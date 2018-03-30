Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group announces IFRS results for 2 months of 2018 30-March-2018 / 23:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Group announces IFRS results for 2 months of 2018 30 March 2018 VTB Bank, the parent company of VTB Group, today publishes its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for 2 months ended 28 February 2018. Income Statement * Net profit was RUB 30.5 billion in 2M 2018, up 49.5% year-on-year (2M 2017: RUB 20.4 billion); * Net interest income was RUB 75.6 billion in 2M 2018, up 3.7% year-on-year (2M 2017: RUB 72.9 billion). Net interest margin was 4.1% in 2M 2018 (2M 2017: 4.1%); * Net fee and commission income was RUB 14.1 billion in 2M 2018, up 14.6% year-on-year (2M 2017: RUB 12.3 billion); * Total provision charges for impairment amounted to RUB 16.2 billion in 2M 2018, down 16.5% year-on-year (2M 2017: RUB 19.4 bn). Cost of risk ratio was 0.9% in 2M 2018, down 40 bps year-on-year (2M 2017: 1.3%); * Staff costs and administrative expenses amounted to RUB 42.8 billion in 2M 2018, up 14.1% year-on-year (2M 2017: RUB 37.5 billion). Cost-to-income ratio was 43.2% in 2M 2018, down 110 bps year-on-year (2M 2017: 44.3%). Statement of Financial Position * As of 28 February 2018, total assets amounted to RUB 12,825.8 billion, down 1.0% year-to-date. Gross loans and advances to customers contracted by 0.6%. Gross loans to individuals increased by 1.0%, while gross loans to legal entities contracted by 1.2%; * As of 28 February 2018, NPL ratio was 5.3% of total gross loans, down 20 bps year-to-date (1 January 2018: 5.5%), NPL coverage ratio was 125.8% (1 January 2018: 120.5%); * As of 28 February 2018, loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.5% (1 January 2018: 99.8%). Total customer deposits amounted to RUB 9,010.4 billion, down 1.5% year-to-date. In 2M 2018, deposits from legal entities contracted by 2.3% and deposits from individuals by 0.2%; * As of 28 February 2018, Tier 1 CAR was 13.1% (1 January: 12.6%), total CAR was 14.8% (1 January 2018: 14.3%). The data presented as at 01.01.2018 has been compiled based on IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, and reflect the best estimate of the effect of the transition to IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 available to the Group as of the date of publication. The Group expects to finalise the quantification of the full impact of adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 and make the relevant disclosures in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ending 31 March 2018. The final effect of adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 might be different from the numbers presented herein. The Group will not change the numbers herein at any future date based on the final effects. Attachment Document title: VTB Group 2M 2018 IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ABQCFGFFPL [1] ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5353 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670759 30-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a6f289b095441eb9e7ee04e7439e823f&application_id=670759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

