Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-02 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.03.2018 Audited annual ALTM01302 Attistibas finanšu RIG - report 4A institucija Altum 13.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual GRG1L Grigeo VLN - report 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Government LTGCB0702 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 4B Vyriausybe LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Notice on General K2LT K2 LT VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Audited annual RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Government LVGA00252 LVGA RIG securities auction 3A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Annual General EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund TLN Meeting III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Notice on General APG1L Apranga VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Coupon payment date MAYB05502 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 3FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual APG1L Apranga VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual ARC1T Arco Vara TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Notice on General IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Dividend ex-date TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN report --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.03.2018 Audited annual ALTM01302 Attistibas finanšu RIG - report 4A institucija Altum 13.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual GRG1L Grigeo VLN - report 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Government LTGCB0702 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 4B Vyriausybe LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Notice on General K2LT K2 LT VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Audited annual RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Government LVGA00252 LVGA RIG securities auction 3A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Annual General EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund TLN Meeting III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Notice on General APG1L Apranga VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Coupon payment date MAYB05502 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 3FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual APG1L Apranga VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual ARC1T Arco Vara TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Notice on General IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Dividend ex-date TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN report --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.