Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Helix's Q4 Top-Line Growth Outshone Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Helix's revenues improved to $163.27 million from $128.03 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter topped market expectations of $159.00 million.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor reported a net income of $50.58 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $54.41 million, or $0.46 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding the non-cash benefit of approximately $51.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, from the new US tax law, the Company posted an adjusted net loss of 0.01 per diluted share. Meanwhile, Wall Street had forecasted an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for Q4 FY17.

The Houston, Texas-based Company reported revenues of $581.38 million in FY17, up from $487.58 million in FY16. The Company's net income came in at $30.05 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss of $81.45 million, or $0.73 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

Helix's cost of sales came in at $139.78 million in the reported quarter compared to $110.43 million in the last year's same quarter. The Company's gross profit was $23.48 million in Q4 FY17, up from $17.60 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) stood at $16.73 million in Q4 FY17 versus $18.44 million in Q4 FY16. The Company posted an income from operations of $6.76 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss from operations of $44.65 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $32.42 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $26.89 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

For Q4 FY17, Helix's Well Intervention segment's revenues were $107.12 million, up from $79.74 million in the year ago comparable quarter. Meanwhile, the segment's income from operations also increased to $15.38 million in Q4 FY17 from $7.72 million in Q4 FY16.

Helix's Robotics segment reported revenues of $50.68 million in Q4 FY17, up from $40.78 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The segment posted a loss from operations of $4.98 million in Q4 FY17 versus a loss from operations of $5.48 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Helix generated $51.64 million in cash from continuing operations compared to $38.71 million in the prior year. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $266.59 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $356.65 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's net long-term debt was $385.77 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $558.40 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Helix Energy Solutions Group's stock rose 1.05%, ending the trading session at $5.79.

Volume traded for the day: 1.80 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.41 million shares.

After last Thursday's close, Helix Energy Solutions Group's market cap was at $848.52 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

