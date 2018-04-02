Active-Investors: Wired News - Haemonetics Received 510(k) Clearance from FDA of NexSys PCS Embedded Software

Stock Monitor: Alphatec Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HAE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 28, 2018, the Company announced that it has received 510(k) clearances from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for enhancement of its NexSys PCS™ embedded software. This capability activates the YES™ technology, a yield enhancing solution enabling increases in plasma yield per collection. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Haemonetics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ATEC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Haemonetics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HAE

The Company also announced CE-mark clearance of the NexSys PCS device in the European Union and Australia, subject to additional local requirements.

Clearance Allows Haemonetics to Advance the Planned Commercial Launch of NexSys PCS

David Wilson, President of Global Plasma Haemonetics, stated that this regulatory clearance allows the Company to advance as planned towards the commercial launch of NexSys PCS this summer.

David added that Haemonetics is now able to deliver its entire offering- the NexSys PCS device, its embedded software including YES technology, the NexLynk DMS™ donor management software, disposables, technical support and service, to customers in United States.

NexSys PCS is a Step-Change Improvement in Plasma Collection

Commenting on the approval, Chris Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haemonetics, added that this is an important milestone for Haemonetics and the customers the Company serves. NexSys PCS is a step-change improvement in plasma collection and will serve as a platform for the Company to advance meaningful innovation in every aspect of its offering.

FDA Cleared NexSys PCS™ in July 2017

On July 28, 2017, Haemonetics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its NexSys PCS™ plasmapheresis system. The NexSys PCS included bi-directional connectivity to Haemonetics' donor management system, NexLynk DMS™, and built on Haemonetics' industry leading position with a design inspired by extensive user research.

About NexSys PCS™

The NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system is designed to improve the key performance indicators that matter to you: Productivity, Quality & Compliance, Yield, and Donor Satisfaction. Open, bi-directional BECS connectivity helps eliminate inefficient, paper-based processes and the need for PDA-based phlebotomy documentation systems. Simple, guided operation is designed to streamline collection processes. Large alert beacon enhances operator responsiveness, helping accelerate donor throughput. Improved serviceability helps maximize device uptime.

FDA 510(k) Clearance

A 510(k) is a premarketing submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that the device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device that is not subject to premarket approval (PMA). 510(k) (premarket notification) to FDA is required at least 90 days before marketing unless the device is exempt from 510(k) requirements.

About Haemonetics Corp.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for its customers. The Company's comprehensive portfolio of integrated devices, information management, and consulting services offers blood management solutions for each facet of the blood management continuum. NexSys PCS, NexLynk DMS, and YES are trademarks or registered trademarks of Haemonetics in the USA, other countries, or both.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Haemonetics' stock was marginally up 0.44%, ending the trading session at $73.16.

Volume traded for the day: 476.33 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.19%; previous three-month period - up 25.58%; past twelve-month period - up 80.95%; and year-to-date - up 25.96%

After last Thursday's close, Haemonetics' market cap was at $3.89 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors