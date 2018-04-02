Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Verisk's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 12.7%; Adjusted EPS Soared 67.5%

Stock Monitor: Interpace Diagnostics Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Verisk's revenue grew 12.7% to $570.3 million compared to revenue of $506.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's organic constant currency revenue growth was 7.4% in the reported quarter. Verisk's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $556.8 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Verisk's revenue advanced 7.5% to $2.14 billion compared to revenue of $2.000 billion in FY16. The Company's organic constant currency revenue growth was 5.3% for FY17.

During Q4 2017, Verisk's cost of revenues increased 8.2% to $151.6 million on a y-o-y basis. On an organic basis, cost of revenues decreased 0.7% in the reported quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense advanced 13.0% to $64.1 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to acquisition-related costs and other expenses related to supporting business growth. On an organic basis, SG&A increased 9.0% in the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, Verisk reported net income of $204.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $107.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results reflected benefit for income tax of $89 million, due to the recently enacted tax legislation.

Verisk's adjusted earnings were $1.34 per diluted share in Q4 2107, up 67.5% compared to $0.80 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.78 per share.

For FY17, Verisk's earnings equaled $555.1 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared to $451.5 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings advanced 20.3% to $3.74 per diluted share for FY17 compared to $3.11 per diluted share in FY16.

Verisk Analytics' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Decision Analytics (DA) segment's revenue grew 16.0% to $375.1 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $323.5 million in Q4 2016. Within the DA segment, insurance category's revenue increased 18.5% to $211.2 million in the reported quarter. Reported results included the recent acquisitions of Analyze Re, Arium, ENI, Aerial Imagery acquisitions, Sequel, Rebmark, and Service Software. Organic revenue performance from Insurance was led by strong growth in loss quantification and claims analytics solutions.

DA segment's Energy and specialized markets category revenue grew 6.3% to $116,6 million in Q4 2107. Reported results include the recent acquisitions of Greentech Media, Quest Offshore, and MAKE. In addition to the acquisitions, growth in the reported quarter was primarily the result of continuing end-market improvements in the energy business. In the reported quarter, DA segment's financial services category's revenue surged 33.1% to $47.3 million. Reported results include the recent acquisitions of Fintellix, G2 Web Services, and LCI. The organic growth in the quarter was driven by analytical products and media effectiveness solutions.

For Q4 2017, the Risk Assessment (RA) segment's revenue equaled $195.2 million, reflecting growth of 6.9% compared to $182.6 million in Q4 2016.

Within the RA segment. Industry-standard insurance programs revenue growth was 7.9% to $151.0 million, resulting primarily from the annual effect of growth in 2017 invoices effective from January 01, 2017 and growth from new solutions. RA segment's property-specific rating and underwriting information's revenue grew 3.5% to $44.2 million on a y-o-y basis, with the growth led by an increase in underwriting solutions subscription revenue.

Cash Flow

Verisk's net cash provided by operating activities was $744 million for FY17. The Company's capital expenditures increased 25.8% to $184 million and were 8.6% of revenues for FY17. Verisk's free cash flow for FY17 was $560 million, reflecting an increase of 9.8% after excluding $100 million of taxes paid related to the sale of the healthcare business in FY16.

Share Repurchases and Financing Activities

During FY17, Verisk repurchased 3.4 million shares for a total return of capital to shareholders of $270 million. At December 31, 2017, the Company had $366 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Verisk Analytics' stock rose 2.20%, ending the trading session at $104.00.

Volume traded for the day: 1.28 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 922.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.77%; previous three-month period - up 8.59%; past twelve-month period - up 29.27%; and year-to-date - up 8.33%

After last Thursday's close, Verisk Analytics' market cap was at $16.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.64.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

