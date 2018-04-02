Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Fluor Reported Better Than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Stock Monitor: Sterling Construction Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Fluor's revenues were $5.03 billion, up 1% compared to $4.99 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $4.77 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Fluor generated revenues of $19.52 billion, up 3% compared to $19.04 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Fluor's segment profit was $194.5 million, down from $248.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's corporate general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $54.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $56.2 million in the year ago same period.

For Q4 2017, Fluor reported earnings of $60.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $70.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in Q4 2016. Excluding the tax effects of $37 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, the Company's net profit was $97 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q4 2017, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.63 per share.

Fluor's earnings attributable to common shareholders were $191.4 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $281.4 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the one-time tax effects of $37 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, Fluor's adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders were $228 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in FY17.

Business Segments

Fluor's Energy, Chemicals, and Mining segment reported revenues of $9.38 billion in FY17, down from $9.75 billion in FY16, primarily due to the completion of certain chemicals projects. The segment's profit was $454.7 million in FY17, up 13% compared to $401.5 million in FY16. The segment's results for the fiscal year included a $44 million revision related to estimated cost increases on a downstream project. The segment's new awards totaled $5.4 billion in FY17 compared to $8.4 billion in FY16. The segment's backlog was $17.0 billion in FY17 compared to $21.8 billion at the end of FY16.

For FY17, Fluor's Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power segment's revenues advanced 7% to $4.37 billion from $4.09 billion in FY16. The segment reported a loss of $170.8 million in FY17 compared to a segment profit of $135.8 million in FY16. The segment's results for FY17 included charges of $260 million related to estimated cost increases on three power projects. The segment's new awards totaled $2.6 billion in FY17 compared to $6.2 billion in FY16. The segment's backlog was $7.7 billion in FY17 compared to $15.1 billion at the end of FY16.

Fluor's Government group reported revenues of $3.23 billion in FY17, reflecting a growth of 19% compared to $2.72 billion in FY16. The segment recorded a profit of $127.9 million, up 50% from $85.1 million in FY16. The segment's new awards totaled $2.6 billion in FY17 compared to $4.6 billion in FY16. The segment's backlog was $3.8 billion in FY17 compared to $5.2 billion at the end of FY16.

For FY17, Fluor's Diversified Services segment's revenues grew 3% to $2.54 billion compared to $2.47 billion in FY16. The segment had a profit of $133.6 million in FY17, up 10% compared to $121.9 million in FY16. The segment's new awards totaled $2.0 billion in FY17 compared to $1.8 billion in FY16.

Cash Matters

Fluor's cash and marketable securities were $2.1 billion at the end of FY17. During FY17, the Company generated $602 million in cash flow from operating activities and paid out $118 million in dividends.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Fluor is establishing its initial earnings per diluted share forecasts at a range of $3.10 to $3.50.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Fluor's stock advanced 2.45%, ending the trading session at $57.22.

Volume traded for the day: 1.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.56%; previous three-month period - up 11.21%; past twelve-month period - up 9.26%; and year-to-date - up 10.78%

After last Thursday's close, Fluor's market cap was at $8.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.18.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

