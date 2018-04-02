Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Actinium Announces Collaboration with Astellas Pharma

Stock Monitor: Auris Medical Holding Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Actinium Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) ("Actinium"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ATNM as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 28, 2018, the Company announced that it has entered into a research and option agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas"), to develop Actinium-225 Radio-Conjugates (ARCs) using its Actinium Warhead Enabling (AWE) Platform Technology. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Actinium Pharma. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EARS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Actinium Pharma most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ATNM

About the Agreement

As part of the collaboration, Actinium will utilize its AWE Platform to conjugate and label selected Astellas-targeting agents with the powerful actinium-225 payload. The Company will also be responsible for conducting pre-clinical validation studies on the novel ARCs generated. Actinium stated that it will receive a seven-digit payment which includes an upfront fee and a research funding from Astellas.

Dr. Dale Ludwig, Actinium's Chief Scientific Officer, stated that the collaboration showcases the value of Actinium's AWE technology by enabling biomolecules with the potent cell killing power of 225Ac.

The collaboration with Astellas comes on the heels of Actinium's recent successful demonstration of the capabilities of its AWE Platform Technology, where superior celling killing properties of the 225Ac-enabled CD38 targeting blockbuster drug, daratumumab, or DarzalexTM, was presented in a poster presentation at ASH 2017. The AWE Program provides Astellas with access to Actinium's proprietary ARC technology, its technical know-how, expertise, and research infrastructure to enable efficient execution of the collaborative research program.

About the AWE Technology

Actinium formally launched its AWE Program in November 2017 to facilitate collaborations and partnerships, where the Company's intellectual property, know-how, and expertise related to its AWE Platform Technology could be leveraged.

The AWE Program has at its centerpiece the AWE Platform Technology. The Company's proprietary AWE Platform Technology is supported by intellectual property and know-how that enables the creation of Actinium-225 Radio-Conjugates, wherein a biomolecular targeting agent is stably labeled with the powerful 225Ac payload to enhance targeted cell killing.

The AWE Program is structured to provide the opportunity for partners or collaborators to derive the maximum value from a collaboration by leveraging Actinium's extensive technical know-how, access to its ARC drug development infrastructure, as well as access to its underlying AWE Platform Technology. The AWE Program provides a partner or collaborator with access to Actinium's knowledge bank and infrastructure allowing collaborators to benefit from accelerated development timelines for its ARCs.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for potentially superior myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow, prior to a bone marrow transplant, and for the targeting and killing of cancer cells. The Company's targeted therapies has demonstrated the potential to result in significantly improved access to bone marrow transplant with better outcomes, namely increased marrow engraftment and survival.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Actinium Pharma's stock declined 2.04%, ending the trading session at $0.37.

Volume traded for the day: 962.89 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 748.45 thousand shares.

After last Thursday's close, Actinium Pharma's market cap was at $41.11 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors



