Compuware Corporation: Compuware's New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance

DETROIT, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing mission to provide customers with the best possible experience across all touchpoints, Compuware (http://www.compuware.com/) today announced it has streamlined and improved the process by which customers receive Compuware mainframe product maintenance (also known as program temporary fixes or PTFs).

Compuware is now using IBM SMP/E RECEIVE ORDER functionality that enables customers to securely receive all Compuware product maintenance, individual PTFs and/or HOLDDATA directly onto their mainframes by running a simple SMP/E job.

"Compuware's automated Receive Order system will make delivery of mainframe product maintenance easier and more efficient for systems programmers responsible for handling product maintenance activities," said Keith Sisson, Director of Technology for Compuware. "As innovation necessarily increases and accelerates on the mainframe, system programmers require better and faster ways to respond."

Compuware has been working collaboratively with IBM and other ISVs on a years-long Common Install Initiative intended to simplify and streamline the product installation process for all mainframe customers.

"We applaud IBM's leadership, as the platform steward, to release the specifications for RECEIVE ORDER to provide all mainframe ISVs an equal opportunity to support this essential Common Install Initiative," continued Sisson. "This is another significant step closer to a consistent and streamlined maintenance and installation methodology, which is great for our customers and for the mainframe ecosystem overall."

"This is very exciting news! Compuware is a leader in the mainframe ISV community, and their participation in the Common Install Initiative will help next-generation infrastructure customers be more productive and successful. This is a win for the mainframe world," said Cheryl Watson (http://watsonwalker.com/), noted mainframe author and consultant.

Customers who have questions about Compuware's Receive Order system can direct them to license.support@compuware.com (mailto:license.support@compuware.com).

