Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time





KINGSPORT, TENN., April 2, 2018 - Eastman (NYSE: EMN) is proud to announce that it received the 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continually advancing leadership in energy management throughout the company and associated communities. This marks Eastman's seventh ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award and fifth Sustained Excellence recognition. Eastman's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

"I'm incredibly proud of the Eastman team and their continued focus on sustainability as the company portfolio evolves," said Mark J. Costa, Eastman's Chairman and CEO. "To be a seven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recipient is a reflection of conscious decisions and hard work by many people around the world every day."

"The world is facing enormous complexity and challenges. We recognize that today's performance isn't sufficient for tomorrow's demands and today's resources won't sustain us into the future if we don't do something differently now," said David A. Golden, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer, and Corporate Secretary. "To be recognized once again as a Partner of the Year reaffirms Eastman's commitment to create significantly more value than the resources we use."

The 2018 Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations - representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

Key accomplishments that led to Eastman's recognition this year include:

Managing energy for a one percent intensity improvement over 2016 and a 10.8 percent reduction since 2008.

Budgeting over $10 million and initiating more than 125 energy savings projects focused on steam and electrical systems optimization, process modification, upgraded equipment and improved lighting.

Solving the challenge of identifying energy projects and promoting them for funding by producing an easily accessible online energy project savings calculator which automatically captures the project in an energy project database for consideration of funding.

Encouraging employee engagement in energy initiatives by participating in improvement drives such as promoting ENERGY STAR's Light the Moment campaign and creating an animated video on selecting light bulbs for Energy Awareness Month.

Informing employees, schools and the public about saving energy, protecting the environment and ENERGY STAR through an innovative campaign, "Energy efficiency. It's only natural."

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners (http://www.energystar.gov/awardwinners).

About Eastman

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov (https://www.energystar.gov/). More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about (https://www.energystar.gov/about) and energystar.gov/numbers (http://www.energystar.gov/numbers).

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions-all through voluntary action.

