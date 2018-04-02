Pavmed Inc.: Pavmed to Present at The Microcap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM)(NASDAQ: PAVMW) (the 'Company'), a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company, today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at The MicroCap Conference on Monday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Dr. Aklog will provide a corporate overview, discuss the Company's innovative business model and review PAVmed's lead products. The conference will be held April 9th and 10th at the Essex House in New York City.

Dr. Aklog's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.pavm.com/events-presentations.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed's diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its three lead products provide groundbreaking approaches to carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), vascular access (PortIO™) and pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™). The company is also developing innovative products in other areas, such as medical infusions and tissue ablation, while seeking to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers. For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Conference Overview and Structure

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

For more information, please visit: www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

