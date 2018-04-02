sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,49 Euro		-0,06
-0,92 %
WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 Ticker-Symbol: EP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.04.2018 | 23:21
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Present at the IPAA 2018 Oil & Gas Investor Symposium

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced that the Company will be presenting at IPAA's 24th Annual Oil & Gas Investor Symposium on Monday, April 9, 2018 in New York City, NY.

Randy Keys, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time (1:35 p.m. Central Time). To listen to an audio webcast of the presentation and view accompanying presentation materials, visit the home page of Evolution's website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com and select Webcast.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation develops and produces petroleum reserves within known oil and gas reservoirs in the U.S., with a focus on maximizing value per share. Our principal asset is our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field. Additional information, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE