Gemalto SafeNet KeySecure integration with NetApp provides centralized key management for thousands of volumes across multiple clusters

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, today announced that SafeNet KeySecure has been validated for use with the latest release of NetAppVolume Encryption (NVE) data management solution. As a result, NetApp customers do not need to encrypt the entire disk drive; they can choose to encrypt granularly at the volume level without the need and additional cost of purchasing self encrypting drives (SEDs), while retaining key benefits such as centralized key management and access control, better compliance, and high availability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005033/en/

Data Protection for Cloud Services (Photo: iStockPhoto)

Data privacy and data security continues to be a key focus for organizations, especially in light of industry compliance standards such as US health standard (HIPAA) or payment card standard (PCI-DSS) and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). SafeNet KeySecure centralizes cryptographic processing, security policy and key management, while offering NetApp customers the ability to store and manage encryption keys centrally and separately, away from the encrypted data ensuring security and facilitating compliance.

"Data has become one of the most valuable assets for organizations, but as with anything with value, criminals are determined to get their hands on it," said Todd Moore, Gemalto Senior Vice President for Encryption Products. "With legislation forcing companies to reveal breaches such as the GDPR, which is due to come into effect in May, there will be nowhere for organizations to hide. This increase in attention means that they must find a way to control who has access to their data and ensure they're putting in the necessary tools to protect it."

The Gemalto SafeNet KeySecure solution builds on the NetApp Data Fabric software approach, which simplifies and integrates data management across the cloud and on premises to accelerate digital transformation. On top of having more granular data encryption and keeping keys separate, customers will have the freedom to choose any storage media, have flexible deployment options, audit trails, separation of duties and ecosystem support.

"The NetApp Alliance Partner Program enables us to join forces with the best and brightest in the industry, to address the storage and data infrastructure needs of today's complex enterprise environments," said Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President, Manageability Products and Solutions Group, at NetApp. "As a result of working with the world leader in digital security, we can now offer our customers peace-of-mind that their data is safe and compliant."

For more information on Gemalto SafeNet KeySecure:

Read this blog: Benefits of External Key Management for Storage

Download the SafeNet KeySecure and SafeNet Virtual KeySecure product briefs

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005033/en/

Contacts:

Gemalto media contacts:

Tauri Cox

North America

+1 512 257 3916

tauri.cox@gemalto.com

or

Sophie Dombres

Europe Middle East Africa

+33 4 42 55 36 57 38

sophie.dombres@gemalto.com

or

Jaslin Huang

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 3005

jaslin.huang@gemalto.com

or

Enriqueta Sedano

Latin America

+52 5521221422

enriqueta.sedano@gemalto.com