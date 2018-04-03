Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 03/04/2018 / 13:31 UTC+8 *FULLSHARE HOLDING LIMITED* *Be Named the Official Tourism Partner of **the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018* (28 March 2018 - Hong Kong) - *Fullshare Holdings Limited *("Fullshare" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 00607) is delighted to be named the official tourism partner of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018. Fullshare will support the world's premier rugby event, which will be held in the magnificent Hong Kong Stadium from 6 April to 8 April. As one of the biggest rugby events on the international sporting and entertainment calendar, the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is "Where the World Comes to Play" and attracts fans from every corner of the globe to watch some of the world's greatest rugby players compete in the HSBC Sevens World Series. With more than 36 hours of world-class sports and entertainment, the Hong Kong Sevens is expected to attract over 120,000 spectators including high-spending overnight visitors fueling the growth of tourism and associated industries in Hong Kong. *Co-head of Investment Department of Fullshare, Mr. Jonathan Broughton* stated that, "We are honored to become the official tourism partner of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Fullshare currently operates a number of prestigious tourism businesses in Australia and Singapore. Fullshare also has direct or indirect investment in several well-known online travel agencies ("OTA") platforms in China market. We are now focused on developing our tourism portfolio globally. By boosting the awareness and support of world-class tourism events, the Group makes available to the market our development strategies and latest business updates, generating brand awareness and promoting transparency. " Mr. Jonathan Broughton added, "Another main business focus of the Group is early education. Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the Group, now operates 28 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria in Australia. We pay close attention to the nurture and development of children and youngsters' education around the world. At the Hong Kong Sevens 2018, we will be hosting an event with Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher's Home to provide foster children and youngsters an opportunity to enjoy the rugby tournament, which has its own carnival atmosphere we hope they can bring home with them afterwards." _- End -_ *About Fullshare Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00607)* Fullshare Holdings Limited is a conglomerate focused on tourism and early education. The Group operates numbers of world-class prestigious tourist resorts, including "Sheraton Mirage Hotel" and "Laguna Whitsundays" in Australia, and "ORTO Park" in Singapore. Fullshare also operates 28 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria via its subsidiary, Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd. 03/04/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

