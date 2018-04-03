Acquisition expands ITC's global reach and cyber security advisory capabilities

ITC Secure (ITC), the assured IT, cyber advisory and managed security service provider (MSSP) has announced the acquisition of SBD Advisors (SBD), the Washington D.C based strategic advisory firm.

The purchase of SBD represents the next step in the ongoing expansion of ITC's advisory practice and follows ITC's acquisition of the G3 Cyber Consulting team in January 2018. SBD, which focuses on identifying and connecting private sector innovation to meet national security challenges, brings top Washington D.C.-based business, political risk and strategic communications consultants to ITC. In addition, SBD is an industry leader in crisis communications and brings unparalleled access to former national security leaders and cyber/IT experts.

This acquisition enhances ITC's advisory capabilities and broadens the Company's geographic reach into the US market, strengthening its ability to serve existing, global customers and to develop new opportunities and offerings for SBD's clients. These include a number of well-known, blue chip brands.

ITC is a portfolio company of C5 Capital, the leading investment group focused on cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. ITC delivers full, end-to-end cyber security solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers. These include board-level advisory services, cyber reviews and risk assessments, as well as fully managed-security solutions through their London-based Security Operations Centre (SOC). This breadth of services differentiates ITC from its peers and is instrumental in enabling the Company to deliver services to some of the world's biggest global brands.

With the acquisition of SBD, ITC will maintain SBD's existing consulting practice. It will also develop and launch new cyber advisory services to customers in the US, UK and Europe, using its expertise to improve clients' ability to anticipate and manage cyber incidents.

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5, said"We are delighted with the world class SBD team joining the growing ITC Group. SBD brings a deep bench of experienced national security leaders to help advise customers at both Board and Operational levels on cyber strategy, SBD customers will benefit from ITC's cyber capability and experience and, additionally, ITC's US customers will benefit from a US-based team in Washington, the leading center for cybersecurity in the US."

William Kilmer, Executive Chairman, ITC Secure said, "This acquisition increases the capabilities of ITC's advisory team and strengthens our ability provide strategic information and advisory services to our customers. With its unique team of national security experts, key advisors, and expertise in strategic positioning, risk management, and strategic communications, SBD will be a key asset to complement ITC's existing managed security service and cyber security advisory offerings."

Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman, SBD Advisors said, "This partnership will enable us to help current and future clients who are developing solutions with artificial intelligence, cyber and policy to meet the challenges faced by both commercial and government sectors. ITC provides a cutting edge holistic consultancy and solutions-based offering which complements SBD perfectly. We're very much looking forward to joining with them and being able to expand our geographical reach and services, as well as theirs."

The agreement was signed in March 2018.

About ITC

ITC Secure provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to midsize and large enterprise clients. This includes cyber threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance. With capabilities in on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid security, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands. With a leading-edge Security Operations Centre (SOC) in London, ITC delivers advice, control and assurance across customer assets 24x7x365. https://itcsecure.com/

About SBD

SBD Global Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in connecting private sector innovation with national security challenges. Headquartered in Washington DC, SBD utilizes a global network of senior advisors and experts to give its clients unparalleled access to the insight and experience of former government officials and corporate leaders.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited ("C5") is a family capital-backed technology investment firm focused on innovating security. C5 is a specialist investor in cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

For further information on C5, please visit: www.c5capital.com

For further information on Andre Pienaar, please visit: www.andrepienaar.info/

