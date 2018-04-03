The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% during the period 2018-2022.
Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The telematics system is a device that deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system receives information through different sensors, such as air bags, vehicle speed, advanced driver assistance system, braking system, and transmission control system.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for fleet management solutions. The logistics sector has been the largest contributor to fleet management services in the telematics industry. This mainly due to increased consolidation of logistics players and growing demand for fleet tracking to mitigate transit losses. The demand for telematics in the logistics sector is driven by the need to reduce fuel expenses. As per estimates, empty runs (without any goods) account for 25%-30% of the total runs made by the fleet globally.
Market Trends
- Truck platooning using telematics services
- Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP)
- OEMs collaborating with telematics providers
Key vendors
- TomTom International
- Continental
- Trimble
- Bosch
- Verizon Telematics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
