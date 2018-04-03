sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,65 Euro		-0,38
-0,97 %
WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,425
38,852
12:50
38,40
38,77
12:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG220,30-1,78 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH118,03-0,07 %
TOMTOM NV7,566-1,10 %
TRIMBLE INC27,78+0,22 %
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC38,65-0,97 %