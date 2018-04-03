The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The telematics system is a device that deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system receives information through different sensors, such as air bags, vehicle speed, advanced driver assistance system, braking system, and transmission control system.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for fleet management solutions. The logistics sector has been the largest contributor to fleet management services in the telematics industry. This mainly due to increased consolidation of logistics players and growing demand for fleet tracking to mitigate transit losses. The demand for telematics in the logistics sector is driven by the need to reduce fuel expenses. As per estimates, empty runs (without any goods) account for 25%-30% of the total runs made by the fleet globally.

Market Trends

Truck platooning using telematics services

Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP)

OEMs collaborating with telematics providers



Key vendors

TomTom International

Continental

Trimble

Bosch

Verizon Telematics

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w54sz9/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005647/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics