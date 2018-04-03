Active-Investors: Today's Free Reports West Fraser Timber, Canfor, Western Forest Products and Interfor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Forest Products industry: West Fraser Timber, Canfor, Western Forest Products, and Interfor. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 153.84 points, or 1.00%, to close Monday's trading session at 15,213.45. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 13.04 points, or 1.64%, to finish at 783.63.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: West Fraser Timber Company Ltd (TSX: WFT), Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP), Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF), and Interfor Corporation (TSX: IFP).

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd

Vancouver, Canada-based West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd's stock dropped 2.52%, to finish Monday's session at $83.45 with a total volume of 285,368 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous year, West Fraser Timber's shares have gained 4.53% and 50.04%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. West Fraser Timber's 50-day moving average of $87.20 is above its 200-day moving average of $80.95. Shares of the Company, which produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern US, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.94.

Canfor Corp.

On Monday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Canfor Corp. recorded a trading volume of 608,300 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 405,943 shares. The stock ended the day 2.66% lower at $28.57. Canfor's stock has gained 11.65% in the last three months and 57.58% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $29.92 is above its 200-day moving average of $26.78. Shares of Canfor, which operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the US, Europe, and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.87.

Western Forest Products Inc.

On Monday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Western Forest Products Inc. ended the session 1.16% lower at $2.56 with a total volume of 2.58 million shares traded. Western Forest Products' shares have gained 5.35% in the last three months and 17.97% in the previous year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $2.69 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $2.64. Shares of the Company, which operates as an integrated forest products company, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.62.

Interfor Corp.

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Interfor Corp.'s stock closed the day 3.87% lower at $22.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 278,381 shares. Interfor's shares have gained 2.50% in the past three months and 31.43% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $24.04 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $22.04. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products, are trading at a PE ratio of 16.28.

Active-Investors :

