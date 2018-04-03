ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced the rebranding of their acquired ClinicalRM division into ICON Government and Public Health Solutions (GPHS). ICON GPHS provide full service clinical development and staffing services across multiple agencies in the US Government, Global Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), Academic Institutions and others in the global health space, and have extensive experience working with multi-national public health organizations.

Following ICON's acquisition of ClinicalRM in 2016, the rebrand demonstrates ICON's commitment to solving global health issues through enhancing capabilities in vaccines and infectious diseases. With extensive experience supporting over 200 clinical vaccine trials in over 40 countries worldwide, ICON is building a legacy in supporting global public health, and is recognised as a qualified provider for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"The rebrand of ClinicalRM to ICON Government and Public Health Solutions will both extend and solidify ICON's offering to government services and all those in the global health arena," commented Dr. James F. Cummings, President ICON Government and Public Health Solutions. "It will also help ICON to further leverage our extensive network in Africa, Asia and the Americas, to help solve some of the most pressing global health challenges we face today."

ICON's Government and Public Health Solutions will continue to support US Federal Research, the Public Health Sector including NGOs, to serve a common mission of generating new and safe medical products for federal and commercial clients worldwide. ICON GPHS provides expertise across basic and applied research, infectious and neglected tropical diseases, oncology, vaccines development and testing the response to biothreats.

ICON is widely recognised in the industry, with awards including 'Best in Class' CRO in vaccine research by the World Vaccine Congress in 2017 and 2014 and has been commended or shortlisted for this award consistently over the past 6 years. ICON was also awarded Best Contract Research Organisation in the 2017 Scrip Awards.

