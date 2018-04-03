Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Global Antitrust Practice

- Gorka Navea Joins the Firm's Brussels Office -

PALO ALTO, California, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Gorka Navea has joined the firm's antitrust practice as a partner in the Brussels office. Most recently, Navea served as deputy head of a cartel unit of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG Comp) of the European Commission (EC).

Navea will focus his practice on advising clients on antitrust matters, including cartel investigations and competition-related factors relevant to mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property.

"Gorka has a distinguished career as a one of the preeminent cartels and merger review specialists in the European Union," said Doug Clark, the firm's managing partner. "Given the expanded and global scope of enforcement by competition authorities, clients need an expert practitioner like Gorka who has worked at the highest levels of the EC and is closely familiar with European competition law. We're especially pleased that he has joined our firm, and his addition to our Brussels office represents growth in one of our core and most successful practice areas."

As a deputy head in the DG Comp's cartels directorate since 2015, Navea prosecuted a number of cartel investigations and was responsible for reviewing proposed settlements between the EC's cartel enforcement unit and companies under investigation. Previously, from 2013 to 2014, he served as a member of the cabinet of EC Vice President and Commissioner for Competition Joaquín Almunia. During that time, Navea was responsible for merger and antitrust investigations in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, life sciences, food, manufacturing, and transportation industries. He was also responsible for all cartel investigations, including those in the financial services and automotive parts sectors.

From 2008 to 2013, Navea was a case handler for the DG Comp, where he worked on mergers in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, and later had a policy brief in the unit coordinating all cartel, antitrust, and merger investigations. Navea started his career in 1999 in the Brussels office of Coudert Brothers, and then worked as an associate for six years at Freshfields and Clifford Chance in Brussels and Madrid.

Navea received his Licenciatura en Derecho (J.D.) in 1996 and diploma in EC law in 1997, both from the University of Deusto in Bilbao, Spain. He is a member of the bars of Spain and Brussels.

Based in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Brussels, the highly regarded antitrust practice at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati advises clients with respect to mergers and acquisitions, criminal and civil investigations by government agencies, antitrust litigation, and issues involving intellectual property, consumer protection, and privacy. Working with Fortune 100 global enterprises, as well as venture-backed start-up companies, our attorneys have expertise in virtually every significant industry sector, including technology, media, healthcare, services, transportation, and manufacturing. The internationally recognized practice has been involved in several of the most important antitrust matters of the past decade and has obtained favorable antitrust outcomes for clients as diverse as Mylan, Google, Twitter, Live Nation, Netflix, Trulia, Seagate, Nuance, Coca-Cola, Glencore, The McClatchy Company, Brocade, Pixar, Micron, and Autodesk. Our Brussels-based competition attorneys have represented leading companies, such as Air France-KLM, Brocade, Coherent, Dell, Dolby, Glencore, Google, Mastercard, Mylan, and W.R. Grace, on various competition law issues and advised clients on some of the most complex cross-border transactions and investigations.

