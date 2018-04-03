Leverages semi-integrated payments solution to reduce PCI compliance scope

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain, KFC, has migrated its payments system in the U.S. to Ingenico Group's Telium Semi-Integrated solution to simplify its path to EMV card acceptance and to reduce PCI compliance scope while providing their customers with more payment options and enhanced payment security. As part of the solution, customers will be able to pay using all forms of electronic payment, including EMV chip PIN, EMV chip sign, magstripe and NFC/contactless.

KFC uses a mix of Ingenico Group's iSC250 and iPP350 smart terminals at the counter and iPP350 smart terminals for its drive-thrus, providing customers a fast and secure payment solution no matter where they pay. Using a semi-integrated approach, where sensitive cardholder data is routed around the point of sale (POS), allows KFC to better protect its customers' payment information. With Ingenico Group, the quick-service restaurant chain was able to transition from a fully integrated to a semi-integrated model.

"Upgrading our payment terminals wasn't just about migrating to EMV it was about helping to protect our customers' payment information and giving them the ability to pay the way they want, whether it's by using their mobile device or their credit card," said Chris Caldwell, KFC U.S. chief information officer. "Ingenico Group has helped KFC U.S. transition to EMV and implement a seamless payment experience for our customers with best-in-class terminals that accept a variety of payment options."

"KFC has always been dedicated to creating innovative customer experiences, and upgrading its payments system is the latest improvement it's made," said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer for Ingenico Group. "Ingenico Group's semi-integrated payment solution provides KFC's customers with a multitude of payment options without compromising the security of their information."

To learn more about Ingenico Group's semi-integrated payment solutions, please visit https://ingenico.us/expertise/semi-integrated-payments.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, Kentucky Grilled Chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, Hot Wings, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 20,500 KFC outlets in more than 125 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

