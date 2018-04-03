Counselytics, Conga's third acquisition in a month, will add the ability to harvest contract content, converting unstructured data to actionable intelligence

CONGA CONNECT 2018 Conga, the global leader in Intelligent Document Automation, today announced at its annual user conference, Conga Connect, that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Counselytics, a leading provider of contract discovery and analytics AI solutions.

The addition of Counselytics will enhance the breadth and depth of Conga's product portfolio, widely considered the industry's most comprehensive intelligent document automation suite. The move will broaden Conga's offerings by allowing customers to instantly convert unstructured contract data to actionable intelligence. It identifies and classifies structured data elements within the unstructured data of contracts to create a faster and more accurate contract review process. This enhanced offering will drive even greater results and value to Conga customers globally through faster and more accurate contract review.

"With Counselytics, we are bringing on top proven experts in artificial intelligence, with 25 years of collective experience in document analytics," said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz. "Counselytics' solution furthers our work to deeply instrument the contract process. This will accelerate our customers' contract lifecycle management adoption and maturation."

"Teaming up with Conga presents an exciting opportunity for our customers and employees, and will bring the Counselytics product to a much broader audience," said Counselytics Founder and CEO Jason Gabbard. "Conga's reputation for stellar customer success, product innovation, global support and complementary expertise in the document and contract management space will allow us to deliver a more complete contract lifecycle experience to our customers."

With the company's recent acquisitions, Conga now offers flexible, single-vendor provided, true end-to-end intelligent document automation. The Counselytics agreement is the company's third acquisition in a month, following the additions of Octiv on March 7 and Orchestrate on March 27. Conga also added a new eSignature solution, Conga Sign, to its suite of data management, document generation, and contract lifecycle management solutions in February. The company also hired two new product executives, Skip Walter and Will Spendlove. Throughout 2018, Conga has continued to drive record-setting growth while underscoring its commitment to providing end-to-end document and contract solutions.

About Counselytics

Counselytics is a leading contract discovery and analytics company founded in 2013. Counselytics uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology, to extract data from contracts, bringing unprecedented efficiency to contract management, due diligence and lease abstraction.

About Conga

Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 650,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005978/en/

Contacts:

For Conga

Pete Johnson, 971-245-3117

pjohnson@matternow.com