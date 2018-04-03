Dillon Gage Metals: IDS of Texas Offers Cold Storage for Cryptocurrency Traders

Mitigates Risk of Hacking, Theft and Security Breaches

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / International Depository Services Group, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, is now offering cold storage for cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and Ripple at its Dallas location, IDS of Texas. Defined, cold storage refers to a cryptocurrency storage device whose details are kept in a secure vault, independent and void of any internet connection, and thus safe from any remote hacking attempts.

'IDS of Texas is excited to offer a cold storage solution for this rapidly growing sector,' said Alisa Moen, president of IDS Group. 'The same integrity and security of client's precious metals storage is now being applied to cryptocurrency for individuals and retirement accounts at our Texas facility.'

Cold storage is recommended for investors and crypto-traders who deal and trade currencies in any amount - much the same way precious metals investors use licensed and secured vaults. The exposure to - and risk of - attempted hacking, thefts or security breaches are greatly mitigated with cold storage because the account details are not viewable on any web server or other computer network. IDS of Texas is currently able to store Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple for personal accounts and for self-directed IRA accounts.

IDS of Texas is staffed with knowledgeable professionals with years of experience in precious metals and bullion storage and logistics. The IDS team is particularly experienced in dealing with individual retirement account custodians and the requisite inventory and reporting typical with self-directed precious metal IRA accounts.

International Depository Services Group, which also offers locations in Delaware and Ontario, Canada, is insured by Lloyd's of London, the world's leading provider of specialized asset insurance. IDS Group maintains several precious metals accreditations for its locations, including the commodity Exchanges COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE, and is an associate in the London Bullion Market Association, the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the International Precious Metals Institute. For more information, please visit www.internationaldepositoryservices.com or call toll-free 888-322-6150.

About International Depository Services Group

International Depository Services Group (http://www.internationaldepositoryservices.com) with locations in Delaware (www.internationaldepositoryservices.com; 888-322-6150), Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431), and Texas (InternationalDepositoryServices.com). All IDS locations offer secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services, including cryptocurrency cold storage.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

- Dillon Gage Metals (www.DillonGage.com), one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653.

- FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653.

- Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489

