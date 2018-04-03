London stocks started the second quarter by adding to the losses of the first, with solid manufacturing data and an upbeat start on Wall Street not proving strong enough catalysts. The FTSE 100 closed down 26.15 points or 0.4% to 7,030.46, while the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at 1.4071 and mounted a late surge against the euro, up 0.5% to 1.1474 as traders looked a day ahead to the eurozone inflation reading. April is set to be a strong month for cable, according to data dug up by ...

