Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis CEO to Present at the MicroCap Conference on April 10th

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) today announced that Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 9 am Eastern on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the MicroCap Conference in New York. The conference will be held at the Essex House in New York City.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference's focus is to highlight the most attractive publicly traded companies with less than $1 billion in market capitalization across all sectors. Our upcoming event in New York will feature over 100 presenting companies, 600 investors, 1500+ one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

