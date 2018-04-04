sprite-preloader
WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
Rockstone Research: MGX in Final Stages of Commercial Deployment, Second Petrolithium Contract Already in the Making

Dividend for Shareholders on the Horizon

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) provided an update on the commercial deployment of its petrolithium systems in Alberta, Canada. Most interestingly, it was noted that a second commercial-scale contract for the deployment of a water treatment and lithium extraction system is already in the final stages. Final assembly, site preparation and deployment are underway for the initial site and installation at both sites is expected to be largely complete by June 2018. MGX Minerals Inc. also announced its intention to reward existing shareholders with a dividend.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4490-MGX-in-Final-Stages-of-Commercial-Deployment,-Second-Petrolithium-Contract-Already-in-the-Making

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4491-MGX-in-der-finalen-Phase-der-kommerziellen-Inbetriebnahme-mit-bereits-2-Petrolithium-Anlagen#

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE