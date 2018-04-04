Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Delphi Technologies' Quarterly Revenues Jumped 12%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14%

Stock Monitor: Westport Fuel Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Delphi Technologies separated from Delphi Automotive PLC ("DAP") on December 04, 2017. The historical financial information was derived from DAP's accounting records and presented on a carve-out basis.

For Q4 2017, Delphi reported revenues of $1.29 billion, reflecting an increase of 12% compared to $1.15 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting a continued volume growth. Adjusted for currency exchange and certain aftermarket original equipment service revenues retained by DAP, the Company's revenues increased 9% on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter; reflecting a growth of 10% in Powertrain Systems and 4% in Delphi Aftermarket. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $90.0 million.

During Q4 2017, Delphi's GAAP operating income was $106 million, down 5% compared to $112 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted operating income was up 23% to $164 million in the reported quarter compared to $133 million in the prior year's same period. Delphi's adjusted operating income margin increased 110 basis points to 12.7% in Q4 2017 compared to 11.6% in Q4 2016, resulting from the continued above-market growth of the Company's businesses and the impact of cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by continued investments for growth.

Delphi's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses totaled $57 million in Q4 2017 compared to $52 million in Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP tax expenses were $27 million in the reported quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 30% versus $23 million, or an effective tax rate of approximately 21%, in the prior year's comparable period.

For Q4 2017, Delphi reported a GAAP net income of $56 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $78 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net income totaled $110 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to $97 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Delphi's earnings results surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $1.09 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Delphi reported revenues of $4.85 billion, representing an increase of 8% from $4.49 billion in FY16. Adjusted for currency exchange and certain aftermarket original equipment service revenues retained by DAP, the Company's revenues increased by 9% in FY17.

For FY17, Delphi reported a GAAP net income of $285 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, compared to $236 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income totaled $457 million, or $5.15 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $421 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Delphi generated a net cash flow from operating activities of $95 million compared to $68 million in Q4 2016. The Company generated a net cash flow from operating activities of $389 million in FY17. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $338 million and a total debt balance of $1.5 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Delphi Technologies' stock advanced 2.87%, ending the trading session at $49.54.

Volume traded for the day: 664.46 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.08%

After yesterday's close, Delphi Technologies' market cap was at $4.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

