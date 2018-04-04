Users achieve military-grade data security at 85 percent lower costs than competing solutions

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, today introduced StorMagic SvSAN with Data Encryption, the most cost-effective encryption solution for storing data in edge computing environments. The software-based solution uses military-grade encryption algorithms that eliminates the need for operating system or hypervisor-level encryption without requiring expensive, self-encrypting disk drives. End users obtain a simple and inexpensive way to protect sensitive data at the edge, where servers aren't typically located in secure data centres.

According to Gartner, "through 2020, driven by the increasing risk of a data breach, more than 50 percent of enterprises will purchase enterprise-wide encryption products, which is a significant increase from fewer than 20 percent today." With the increase of data creation outside of traditional data centres, extending encryption to the edge is a proactive approach to mitigate risks.

"Fornetix chose to partner with StorMagic due to the company's established position in the exciting hyperconverged space and SvSAN's simplicity and feature set," said Chuck White, CTO, Fornetix, a leading key management solution provider. "End users have been asking to encrypt data in the storage layer and they now will be able to easily and affordably do this using SvSAN with Data Encryption and Fornetix Key Orchestration's advanced key management capabilities."

"The partnership between StorMagic and HyTrust exemplifies our joint commitment to delivering exceptional data protection and security to customers," said David Siles, VP of business development at HyTrust. "SvSAN with Data Encryption coupled with HyTrust KeyControl key management is a complete encryption solution that is built on industry standards, and gives edge computing customers an easy way to add data security, at an affordable price point."

Key benefits of SvSAN with Data Encryption include:

Simple to use - 100% software approach that encrypts data before writing to disk. Data destruction or degaussing no longer needed prior to discarding failed disk drives.

- 100% software approach that encrypts data before writing to disk. Data destruction or degaussing no longer needed prior to discarding failed disk drives. Cost-effective - Eliminates the need for operating system or hypervisor-level encryption. No special self-encrypting disk drives, RAID cards or hardware acceleration cards required.

- Eliminates the need for operating system or hypervisor-level encryption. No special self-encrypting disk drives, RAID cards or hardware acceleration cards required. Flexible - Customers can choose any KMIP-compliant key manager, choose to encrypt all or only selected volumes of data, and have rich features like secure erase, rekey and Predictive Storage Caching, typically found only in datacenter class encryption solutions.

- Customers can choose any KMIP-compliant key manager, choose to encrypt all or only selected volumes of data, and have rich features like secure erase, rekey and Predictive Storage Caching, typically found only in datacenter class encryption solutions. Highly secure - Meets the most strenuous security requirements demanded by vertical industries such as healthcare, government, finance and others. SvSAN Data Encryption is FIPS 104-2 compliant through OpenSSL XTS-AES-256 bit encryption and meets HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOX and EU GDPR compliance requirements. All data is encrypted on the drives and in-flight between storage caching tiers and high availability clustered servers.

"SvSAN with Data Encryption slashes the costs of encryption at the edge and enables the highest security available for hyperconverged environments," said Hans O'Sullivan, CEO, StorMagic. "Many enterprise data centres have deployed data encryption but it has been cost-prohibitive at the edge until now."

SvSAN with Data Encryption uses standard, open source encryption (OpenSSL) libraries to ensure maximum performance and the latest encryption methods available. The integrated XTS-AES-256 encryption cipher is FIPS 104-2 compliant and meets military-grade security requirements for sensitive environments. The integrated Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP 1.x) standard means that SvSAN with Data Encryption integrates seamlessly with any key management server (KMS) that adheres to this standard.

Pricing and availability

SvSAN with Data Encryption will begin shipping in May. Data Encryption is available in SvSAN Advanced Edition, which includes Predictive Storage Caching. Pricing for Advanced Edition starts at $3,720. There is also a limited time promotion to receive Advanced Edition with no software licensing fees.

Join StorMagic in Fornetix's booth #741 South at RSA Conference 2018 in San Francisco April 16-20, where StorMagic's CMO, Bruce Kornfeld will deliver a presentation: "Data at Rest Encryption: Best Practices for Hyperconverged Environments" on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. PT.

*Gartner, "Prioritize Enterprise-wide Encryption for Critical Datasets," by Brian Lowans, 28 June 2017.

About HyTrust

HyTrust's mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements, and preventing unplanned outages. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including VMware, Cisco, Intel and Fortinet; by the vanguard of innovative solutions for the intelligence community, In-Q-Tel; and by a world class group of financial investors including AVP Growth, Epic Ventures, Granite Ventures, Sway Ventures, Trident Capital and Vanedge Capital.

About Fornetix

Fornetix Key Orchestration is a groundbreaking cybersecurity solution designed to unleash encryption's full potential by simplifying key management. Perimeter defenses alone have proven insufficient at protecting data during a breach. Fornetix empowers organizations to build a data security strategy with encryption as the strong foundation. Safeguard sensitive information with a system backed by granular policy tools, user access controls, and powerful automation. Key Orchestration is a scalable and flexible solution that can manage hundreds of millions of encryption keys while integrating seamlessly with existing technology investments. Please visit www.fornetix.com for more information or to request a demo.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

