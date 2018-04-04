Anaqua's largest user conference will preview its Next Generation software platform

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, announced today that it will host the largest client user conference in its history in Orlando, Florida from April 9-12.

The 2018 Anaqua User Conference will be the first joint gathering of the entire Anaqua community including ideaPoint, Acclaim and Lecorpio since Anaqua and Lecorpio merged in July 2017. The conference will also offer a first look at the company's Next Generation software platform, set to be released later this year, that will unite the best-in-class features, functionality, technology and R&D of ANAQUA and Lecorpio.

With more than 250 attendees, this year's conference will feature IP thought leaders from among the world's most innovative corporations and law firms discussing a range of critical innovation and IP issues, including patent strategy, partnering and collaboration, and trademark management.

Keynote speakers include:

Christof Wolpert, VP of Global Legal Innovation at adidas,

Alison Mortinger, Counsel, IP Law Systems and Operations at IBM,

Wolfram Wilk, Senior Patent Counsel at BASF,

Korwin Maria Schelkle, Patent Counsel at BASF.

"With so many of the top minds in the IP industry gathered together for this event, the theme of 'Imagine, Innovate, Inspire' is particularly fitting," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We have the best and most innovative customers in the world, and we care about what they have to say. That's why we bring them together as part of a true user community to share insights and best practices and to outline what lies ahead for the industry."

This year's conference will kick off with two days of training for both corporate and law firm customers, followed by two days of speakers, panels, and product previews organized along four tracks: Corporate IP Operations, Law Firms, Analytics Services, and Executive.

Anaqua's ever-growing user community has been coming together for this conference since 2005, creating one of the industry's largest gatherings of IP experts. This year, they will be meeting at the Loews Royal Pacific Hotel in Orlando.

The Anaqua User Conference comes after a very successful year across the company's family of solutions. Along with the Lecorpio merger and Beacon IP services acquisition, the company recently launched its first-to-market Forward Examiners Rejections tool, and released new versions of Lecorpio, ideaPoint, and ANAQUA software.

To register for the Anaqua User Conference, visit Anaqua.com.

About Anaqua

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005182/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com