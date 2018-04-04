CannTrust Stock Is an Underdog You Should Be Watching Right NowCannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF, TSE:TRST) surprises us again with another quarter of triple-digit revenue growth. It has now reached the vantage point where it may topple top industry player Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) and may soon be gunning for bigger players above it. Here's why you should be watching this rising star more closely.This lesser-known marijuana company may not be as talked-about as its bigger counterparts, but it's slowly carving a significant niche for itself in the industry.CannTrust graduated to Canada's largest stock exchange just.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...