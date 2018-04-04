Global SD-WAN Leader Aryaka Partners with China Mobile International to Provide First Fully Compliant SD-WAN for Global Enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with China Mobile International (CMI) to deliver the first fully compliant global SD-WAN service for international companies with locations in China, and Chinese companies with global presence.

China Mobile International, the largest telecommunications operator in the world by network scale and subscriber base, will be able to sell a combined solution of Aryaka's Global SD-WAN and Internet connectivity from China Mobile International to deliver SD-WAN services optimized for modern global enterprise applications.

CMI will leverage the partnership to provide high performance SD-WAN services to businesses headquartered in China with international locations, and offer foreign companies a sanctioned SD-WAN service supporting locations in China that is fully compliant with local regulations and privacy policies.

"This is a powerful partnership because Aryaka and CMI complement each other in ways that immediately benefit global enterprises," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "Aligning our resources will increase enterprise agility by simplifying the job of deploying and managing SD-WANs that meet the singular compliance requirements in China. Together, Aryaka and CMI will provide the only solution that can deliver significantly better performance for both on-premises and SaaS/cloud applications anywhere in the world."

"Aryaka's global SD-WAN, combined with our vast infrastructure in China and around the world, will enable CMI to answer the demand for an SD-WAN that can meet the SLA requirements of enterprise applications," said Daniel Chen, President at CMI USA. "Teaming with Aryaka is a win-win for global customers that are doing business in China and Chinese enterprises with a global presence."

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

For information about Aryaka, visit www.aryaka.com (http://www.aryaka.com/).

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com (http://www.aryaka.com/). Follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/aryakanetworks), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/aryakanetworks), YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/AryakaNetworks) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks).

Aryaka Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala

Director of Marketing

Aryaka

408-273-8420

pr@aryaka.com (mailto:pr@aryaka.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aryaka via Globenewswire

