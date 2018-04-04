QinetiQ North America Selected by U.S. Department of Defense for the EMD Phase of the U.S. Army's Common Robotic System (Individual) Program

WALTHAM,Massachusetts, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ North America today announced that it has been selected as one of two suppliers for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the U.S. Department of Defense's Common Robotic System (Individual) (CRS-I) program.

More information can be found on the U.S. Department of Defense website at: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract-View/Article/1481376/

About QinetiQ North America

QinetiQ North America (QNA) is a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, the FTSE250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:QQ.L). QNA delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to the defense, security, commercial and utility markets. Customers rely on QNA products to increase situational awareness, aid in personal safety, enhance security and streamline operations. QNA products include unmanned systems, military survivability solutions and power sensors and control systems. QNA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and operates as the US arm of QinetiQ Group's Global Products division. For more information, visit www.qinetiq-na.com.