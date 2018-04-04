sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,338 Euro		+0,069
+3,04 %
WKN: A0JDDS ISIN: GB00B0WMWD03 Ticker-Symbol: QY6 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,315
2,421
22:00
04.04.2018 | 21:03
(14 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

QinetiQ North America Selected by U.S. Department of Defense for the EMD Phase of the U.S. Army's Common Robotic System (Individual) Program

WALTHAM,Massachusetts, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ North America today announced that it has been selected as one of two suppliers for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the U.S. Department of Defense's Common Robotic System (Individual) (CRS-I) program.

More information can be found on the U.S. Department of Defense website at: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract-View/Article/1481376/

About QinetiQ North America
QinetiQ North America (QNA) is a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, the FTSE250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:QQ.L). QNA delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to the defense, security, commercial and utility markets. Customers rely on QNA products to increase situational awareness, aid in personal safety, enhance security and streamline operations. QNA products include unmanned systems, military survivability solutions and power sensors and control systems. QNA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and operates as the US arm of QinetiQ Group's Global Products division. For more information, visit www.qinetiq-na.com.



© 2018 PR Newswire