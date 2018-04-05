Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange to the entering into of an exclusive definitive licensing agreement (the "Agreement") with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. ("St-Georges" or "SX") to utilize its proprietary lithium extraction, purification and processing technology (refer to News Release December 7, 2017).

In consideration for the licensing rights, the Company has agreed to issue St-Georges a total of 5,000,000 common shares in its capital stock in stages over a 36 month period (the "Compensation Shares"), which, when issued, will be held by a third party escrow agent and released to St-Georges at the end of the 36 month period, contingent on St-Georges reaching certain performance benchmarks, which are outlined below:

2,000,000 common shares upon Stage 1 Benchmark completion: which is defined by the delivery of an independent laboratory report currently commissioned by St-Georges, indicating positive viable lithium recoveries;

1,500,000 shares upon Stage 2 Benchmarkcompletion: which is defined by independent report describing results of initial pilot mining operations and the processing of a minimum of one (1) metric ton in a simulated industrial environment; and

1,500,000 shares upon Stage 3 Benchmarkcompletion: which is defined by the reception of a Preliminary Economical Assessment Report (PEA) or at commercialization decision or the third (3rd) year anniversary mark of this Agreement assuming other issuance have been completed.

Any Compensation Shares that are issued will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The transaction is a non-arm's-length transaction as the company and St-Georges both have the same chief financial officer.

The Company will disseminate further News Releases when any Compensation Shares are issued.

