SDL and TAUS Integration Offers Brands Industry Benchmarking Framework

MAIDENHEAD, England, April 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SDL, a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, today announced an integration between SDL Translation Management System (TMS), and the TAUS Dynamic Quality Framework (DQF), a comprehensive set of tools that help brands benchmark the quality, productivity and efficiency of translation projects against industry standards.

The SDL TMS integration with TAUS DQF enables everyone involved in the translation supply chain - from translators, reviewers and managers - to improve the performance of their translation projects by learning from peers and implementing industry best-practice. Teams can also use TAUS' dynamic tools and models to assess and compare the quality of their translations output - both human and machine - with the industry's average for errors, fluency and post-editing productivity.

This enables brands to maintain quality - at extreme scale - and eliminate inefficiencies in the way content is created, managed, translated, and delivered to global audiences.

"One marketing campaign alone could involve translating over 50 pieces of content - and that's just in one language. Imagine the complexity involved in translating content into over a dozen languages?" said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, SDL. "Brands need a robust way to ensure quality when dealing with such high volumes of content. Our ongoing integrations with TAUS DQF tackle this challenge by fostering a knowledge-filled environment that creates improved ways to deliver and translate content."

"Translating large volumes of content quickly can present enormous quality issues, and businesses are increasingly looking to learn from peers - and implement best-practices that challenge traditional approaches," said TAUS Director, Jaap van der Meer. "Our development teams have worked closely with SDL to develop an integration that encourages companies not just to maintain high standards, but innovate and grow their business."

The TAUS DQF offers a comprehensive set of tools, best practices, metrics, reports and data to help the industry set benchmarking standards. Its Quality Dashboard is available as an industry-shared platform, where evaluation and productivity data is presented in a flexible reporting environment. SDL TMS, now integrated within the TAUS DQF, is used by many Fortune 500 companies across most industries.

SDL already provides TAUS-ready packages for enterprise with our other language solutions. Customers of SDL WorldServer benefit from a connector to the TAUS DQF platform, enabling project managers to add and track a project's productivity on the TAUS Quality Dashboard. Users can access both SDL WorldServer and SDL TMS through their SDL Trados Studio desktop, making it easy to share projects with the TAUS platform.

All SDL's integrations with TAUS are designed to help centralize and manage a brand's translation operations, resulting in lower translation costs, higher-quality translations and more efficient translation processes.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For over 25 yearswe've helped companies delivertransformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About TAUS

TAUS, the language data network, is an independent and neutral industry organization. We develop communities through a program of events and online user groups and by sharing knowledge, metrics and data that help all stakeholders in the translation industry develop a better service. We provide data services to buyers and providers of language and translation services. The shared knowledge and data help TAUS members decide on effective localization strategies. The metrics support more efficient processes and the normalization of quality evaluation. The data leads to improved translation automation. TAUS develops APIs that give members access to services like DQF, the Quality Dashboard and the TAUS Data Market through their own translation platforms and tools. TAUS metrics and data are already built in to most of the major translation technologies.

For more info visit https://www.taus.net/ and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.