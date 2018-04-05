CRU Brings its Wire and Cable Conference to Denmark: Wind Energy and Smart City Focused Programme Hosted by NKT

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International cable news, analysis and forecast provider, CRU, is to hold its 12th Wire & Cable Conference at the Marriott Copenhagen, Denmark from 18-20 June 2018.

The conference is well established as the premier meeting point for leaders in the wire and cable industry. Over thirty speakers will discuss the supply and demand forecast for metallic wire and optical fibre. It will also explore the key trends in energy and communication cable markets.

One of the highlights of the conference is the chance for registered attendees to visit NKT's Karlskrona high voltage cables manufacturing facility. NKT will also provide a keynote presentation to be given by Michael C. Hjorth, Senior Vice President and Head of Front End Sales, HV Solutions, who will highlight the company's cable market outlook.

The conference is well supported by the main players in the Danish energy and communication markets. Soeren Noergaard Madsen, Internet of Things and Smart City Strategist at TDC Group, the largest telecommunications company in Denmark, will provide a presentation on Copenhagen as a smart city: sustainability, growth and quality of life as a solid foundation. Johannes Stentoft Clausen, Head of Power Lines Department at Energinet, the Danish national transmission system operator, will speak about network management for secure supply of renewable energy: Nordic and European cooperation and Denmark's position as an energy hub. A second site visit, after the conference, will explore Danish renewable energy and smart city laboratories and development agencies.

This year's conference programme also includes discussions of other key global markets such as China, Russia and the Middle East. These insights will be joined by a lively panel discussion of European Cable Standards and the effect on producers, distributors and compliance bodies. The conference will also include presentations by CRU's senior analysts and consultants on the company's views on the markets and key macro-trends that the company is tracking.

"We are really excited about the conference this year as Denmark is such an interesting case study in renewable energy adoption and smart city investment," said Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events. "As with previous years, the event will offer sessions on both energy cable and communication cable issues. In this way, we bring together the entire supply chain from across global wire and cable industry," Ms. Coslett explained.

For more information on the event visit: http://bit.ly/wirerelease

About CRU:

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events