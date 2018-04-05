Smurfit Kappa is installing a new industrial-scale HP PageWide C500 digital press for corrugated printing, which will provide greater customisation and flexibility for customers, it announced on Thursday. The HP PageWide C500 Press, which would be the first commercial HP single pass press in Europe, was described by Smurfit as HP's most technologically advanced digital press for corrugated application. It said the press will be installed at its Interwell plant in Austria. With a fully integrated ...

