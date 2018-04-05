Sophos, a FTSE 250 provider of network cybersecurity solutions, said on Thursday that it expects reported full-year billings growth to be towards the top end of the previously guided range of 20% to 22%. This would represent growth of around 18% at constant currency, the company said in an update ahead of its preliminary results for the year to the end of March 2018. The group, which aims to deliver annual billings of $1bn for FY20, said fourth-quarter reported billings grew approximately 23%, ...

