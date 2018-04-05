Cavotec SA is pleased to announce today that Sébastien Cluzel-Ewe has been appointed Group Vice President, Project and Program Management of the Cavotec Group. Mr. Cluzel-Ewe will join Cavotec on July 1(st) , 2018, based at the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland. Mr. Cluzel-Ewe will report to Cavotec Group COO, Mr Martin Riegger and will be a member of the Group Executive Management Team. As Cavotec is increasingly being asked to undertake larger and more complex and mission critical system deliveries, the group has identified the need to improve internal structures and processes in this field. Mr. Cluzel-Ewe will be responsible for those initiatives as well as the successful execution of Cavotec's portfolio of projects across all regions. With over 20 years' experience working across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe, Mr. Cluzel-Ewe has held a variety of leadership roles and has a strong track record in successfully executing large-scale, complex projects. Mr. Cluzel-Ewe is currently Head of Project Management, EPC Substations, Europe, Middle East and Africa in the Power Grid division at ABB. Previously, he served as Head of Project Execution at Koch Engineering and Construction, responsible for large turnkey projects to customers around the world. Prior to this, he was leading the execution and turnkey delivery of Combined Cycle Power Plants at Siemens' Power Generation division. Sébastien Cluzel-Ewe, 42, is a French national and holds a degree in Thermal-Energy Engineering from Institut Universitaire Technologique in Montluçon, France and in European Engineering Studies from Coventry University in the UK. ENDS For further details please contact: Johan Hähnel Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=B5c2XPX_hH0677A3D-5nQDoYzoQkHl8rjX3We-CqxKI6IHieUq2eU2kGdug-082kLQ4G63bblsR-gtWz9Ex6RwaRYBAdaWqWDlu2SNOhxnQ= About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uGJYxJUfO99XkXU2E3ZtbGSoRoPpKVrLZL27W0nXzDzmGMYSNyuM7jXaIKH1TGX0tfLkNJ0XGG_wWv69Y_rwmw== cavotec.com. The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 5 April 2018, 12:00 CEST.

