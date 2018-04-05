Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - TripAdvisor Officially Launched Sponsored Placements Advertising Feature

Stock Monitor: Remark Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

How the Sponsored Placements Campaign Works?

Customers can set up a Sponsored Placements campaign by selecting from three monthly cost-per-click budget options, allowing owners to set their maximum spend threshold, with customizable budgets coming soon. The ads are then automatically targeted to highly qualified traffic searching for relevant accommodation options in the area. Businesses are only charged for the clicks their ads receive. Sponsored Placements was launched three months ago, in which over 10,000 accommodation owners have already begun using the feature, launching thousands of ad campaigns across over 5,500 destinations.

Access to Sponsored Placements is available to all accommodation providers with an active Business Advantage subscription which share rates and availability through TripAdvisor.

Sponsored Placements is Developed to Reach Highly-Qualified Travelers with High Booking Intent

Martin Verdon-Roe, Vice President B2B Product and Marketing at TripAdvisor, stated that given the influential role TripAdvisor plays in the Inspiration, Shopping, and Decision phases of a traveler's planning and booking experience, the Company decided to build a product to help accommodation business owners reach potential guests at this critical stage of the path to purchase journey.

Martin mentioned that Sponsored Placements is the smarter advertising solution the sector has been waiting for, developed to increase a property's exposure on TripAdvisor and reach highly-qualified travelers with high booking intent.

TripAdvisor Launched Sponsored Ads Solution for Restaurant Owners in 2017

In October 2017, the Company launched TripAdvisor Ads for restaurants, offering owners the opportunity to promote their business to millions of potential diners by driving traffic to their TripAdvisor listing through sponsored placements. For the first time, TripAdvisor provided independent restaurants and restaurant groups with the ability to reach more of their customers via cost-per-click sponsored ad placements within the site's native search results. TripAdvisor Ads was a direct response to the growing marketplace need for promotion, providing a quick and easy way for owners to engage directly with potential customers.

In addition to reviews and a restaurant's placement within their popularity ranking, TripAdvisor Ads enabled owners to buy targeted advertising slots on desktop and mobile web, sending customers directly to their restaurant listing.

About TripAdvisor, Inc.

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 600 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide, the Company provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do, and where to eat. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, the subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, TripAdvisor's stock advanced 3.52%, ending the trading session at $41.42.

Volume traded for the day: 2.44 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 19.13%; previous six-month period - up 1.07%; and year-to-date - up 20.20%

After yesterday's close, TripAdvisor's market cap was at $5.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 108.71.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

