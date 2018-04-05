Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: McCormick Has Paid Dividend for 94 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 06, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC) ("McCormick") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 05, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on MKC:

Dividend Declared

On March 28, 2018, McCormick's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stocks payable April 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 09, 2018. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share represents an increase of 11% over the annual dividend of $1.88 per share paid in fiscal year 2017.

McCormick's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.00%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 1.89% for the Consumer Goods sector. This is the 94th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Dividend Insight

McCormick has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.42 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, McCormick is forecasted to report earnings of $5.40 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.08 per share.

As of February 28, 2018, McCormick's cash and cash equivalents totaled $179.6 million compared to $125.7 million as on February 28, 207. The Company's net cash used for operating activities was $21 million in Q1 FY18 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $44 million in Q1 FY17. The decrease was mainly due to the timing associated with working capital payments and the higher level of interest payments. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for McCormick

On March 27, 2018, McCormick announced plans to reinvest a portion of its incremental tax savings from the recent US Tax Act into one-time $1,000 bonus payments for eligible US hourly employees in May. The Company also announced plans to accelerate hourly employee wage increases to ensure more competitive compensation and attract, develop, and retain top talent within the organization. The changes will benefit the majority of McCormick's based hourly employees.

In addition to employee bonuses and wage increases, McCormick reiterated its plans to use its tax benefits to make strategic investments to drive growth, return cash to shareholders, and pay down debt.

About McCormick & Co., Inc.

McCormick & Co. is a global leader in flavor. With $4.8 billion in annual sales, the Company manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry - retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, McCormick & Co.'s stock slightly climbed 0.97%, ending the trading session at $105.04.

Volume traded for the day: 1.17 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.13 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.76%; previous six-month period - up 5.28%; past twelve-month period - up 7.02%; and year-to-date - up 3.07%

After yesterday's close, McCormick & Co.'s market cap was at $13.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

