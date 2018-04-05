Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Hormel Foods' Quarterly Earnings Surged 27.27%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HRL. The Company reported its financial results on February 22, 2018, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ending January 28, 2018. The Company reported a strong earnings growth in Q1 FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Hormel Foods most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HRL

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q1 FY18, Hormel Foods' total revenues reached $2.33 billion, an increase of 2.24% from $2.28 billion in Q1 FY17. Of this, 1% was organic growth while the remaining was driven by acquisitions. The Company's revenue numbers fell behind analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 billion.

Hormel Foods' cost of products sold jumped 5.85% to $1.83 billion in Q1 FY18 from $1.73 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's gross profit was $502.18 million in the reported quarter, which was 9.07% lower than the $552.28 million in the same period of last year.

Hormel Foods' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) advanced 4.24% to $219.12 million y-o-y, while equity in earnings of affiliates increased 76.94% to $23.53 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18. The Company's operating income declined 13.73% to $306.59 million in Q1 FY18 from $355.36 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating margin declined to 13.2% in the quarter under review from 15.6% in the year ago comparable quarter, mainly due to higher hog costs, one-time transaction expenses related to the Columbus acquisition, and increased freight expenses.

Hormel Foods' net income attributable to common shareholders was $303.11 million for the quarter ended January 28, 2018, up 28.9% from $235.15 million in the quarter ended January 29, 2017. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.56 in the quarter under review, an increase of 27.27% from $0.44 in the year ago corresponding quarter. This was also higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 per share.

Segment Details

Hormel Foods' Grocery Products segment reported revenues of $613.87 million in Q1 FY18, an increase of 0.57% from $610.37 million in Q1 FY17. The segment had an operating profit of $99.98 million in the quarter under review compared to $92.38 million in the year ago same quarter, reflecting an increase of 8.23%.

Hormel Foods' Refrigerated Foods segment's revenues were $1.18 billion in Q1 FY18, an increment of 4.76% from $1.12 billion in Q1 FY17. The segment reported an operating profit of $142.95 million in Q1 FY18, 17.75% lower than $173.81 million in Q1 FY17.

For Q1 FY18, Hormel Foods' Jennie-O Turkey Store segment reported revenues of $390.65 million, a decrease of 7.21% from $420.99 million in Q1 FY17. The segment had an operating profit of $49.87 million in the quarter under review versus $68.18 million in the year ago comparable quarter, reflecting a decline of 26.85%.

Hormel Foods' International & Other segment had revenues of $150.32 million in Q1 FY18, up 19.47% from $125.83 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating profit was $24.66 million in Q1 FY18, 3.17% lower than $25.46 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Hormel Foods had cash and cash equivalents of $385.78 million as on January 28, 2018, 13.14% lower than $444.12 million as on October 29, 2017. The Company had a long-term debt, less current maturities, of $624.73 million as on January 28, 2018, up 149.89% from $250 million as on October 29, 2017.

Hormel Foods' net cash flow from operating activities was $304.18 million in Q1 FY18, 55.79% higher than $195.25 million in Q1 FY17. The Company spent $52.94 million on purchases of property and equipment in the reported quarter compared to $33.97 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

During Q1 FY18, Hormel Foods paid dividends of $89.81 million, or $0.75 per share, an increase of 17.21% from $76.63 million in Q1 FY17. The Company spent $25.2 million on stock repurchases in Q1 FY18, 17.62% lower than $30.59 million in Q1 FY17.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Hormel Foods updated its EPS guidance to $1.81 to $1.95, up from the previous guidance of $1.62 to $1.72. However, the Company's sales guidance for 2018 remains unchanged at $9.70 billion - $10.10 billion. Hormel Foods expects its fiscal 2018 effective tax rate to reduce to 17.5% to 20.5%, due to the recent US corporate tax reform. This lower statutory tax rate is expected to provide nearly $110 million to $140 million in additional cash flow in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Hormel Foods' stock rose 4.82%, ending the trading session at $35.87.

Volume traded for the day: 7.94 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.92 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.13%; previous six-month period - up 12.37%; and past twelve-month period - up 3.94%

After yesterday's close, Hormel Foods' market cap was at $18.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.75.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.09%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Meat Products industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors