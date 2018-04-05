Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Differential Brands Expands Robert Graham Brand with Four New Licenses and Extension of Two Licence Agreements

Stock Monitor: Ever-Glory International Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DFBG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 03, 2018, the Company announced that it has signed four licence agreements with new partners and extended two licence agreements with existing partners under its luxury lifestyle brand - Robert Graham. This is the biggest brand extension undertaken in the history of the Company. The financial details of the deal were not shared by the Company. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Differential Brands Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EVK

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Differential Brands Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DFBG

Details of the Brand Extension exercise

The four new licensees signed under the Robert Graham brands are Prodigy Brands, a luxury footwear Company; Nouveau Eyewear, a manufacturer of luxury eyeglass frames and optics; Royal Heritage Home, a distinguished home textile Company; and Komar, an industry leader specializing in sleepwear, loungewear, intimates.

Under the terms of the new licence agreements under the Robert Graham Brand:

Prodigy Brands will design, manufacture, market, and distribute men's footwear starting from Spring of FY18;

Nouveau Eyewear will design, manufacture, market, and distribute ophthalmic eyewear and sunglasses starting from Spring of FY18;

Royal Heritage Home will design, manufacture, market, and distribute home furnishings collection including sheets, comforters, duvets, and decorative pillows starting from Fall of FY18; and

Komar will design, manufacture, market, and distribute men's and women's underwear, sleepwear, loungewear, women's intimate apparel and daywear starting from Spring of FY19.

The Company has signed long-term extension agreements with existing partners RGA Leatherworks, who will continue with the production of men's small leather goods, accessories and bags, and British Apparel Collection who will continue to manufacture hosiery under the Robert Graham brand. The Company already has existing agreements in place with Batallure Beauty for fragrances and Henschel Hat Company for headwear under the Robert Graham brand.

Rationale

The decision is expected to help increase brand awareness for Robert Graham, increase the lifestyle product offerings under the brand and ensure sustainable profits from the brand in FY18 and in future. The decision is in-line with the Company's planned key initiatives for each of its brand in FY18, which it had shared while announcing its financial results for Q4 2017 and full year 2017 on April 02, 2018. For the Robert Graham brand, the Company has plans for adding extra catalog drops and circulation apart from the expansion of the brand offerings.

Management Quotes

Commenting on the historic brand extension for Robert Graham, Michael Buckley, CEO of Differential Brands Group Inc., parent Company of Robert Graham, said:

"We are thrilled to announce these new best-in-class partnerships that will continue to create luxury products and strengthen the brand's footprint domestically."

Andrew Berg, President of Robert Graham, stated:

"As we continue bringing the Robert Graham luxury DNA and lifestyle to new classifications for men, women, and other passion points in which our Collectors engage, we look forward to expanding our reach in the US and beyond."

Sharing his views on signing licence agreement with Robert Graham, Seth Morris, President of the Star Garment Group Division of Komar, commented:

"Our brand experience brings a deep expertise in design, sourcing, and manufacturing for the men's and women's loungewear/sleepwear/intimates and underwear marketplace. Robert Graham's brand personality will shine through in the most unexpected of ways, just as their Collectors continue to see every day from the brand."

Jeffrey Tauber, CEO of Royal Heritage Home added:

"Royal Heritage Home is very excited by our new venture with Robert Graham. From the start, we recognized the potential of translating the brand's extensive, modern design legacy into home products."

About Differential Brands Group Inc.

The Differential Brands Group is a premium branded consumer platform that focuses on branded operating Companies in the premium apparel, footwear and accessories sectors. The Company's brands include Hudson®, a designer and marketer of women's and men's premium, branded denim and apparel, Robert Graham®, a sophisticated, eclectic apparel and accessories brand, and SWIMS®, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand known for its range of water-friendly footwear, apparel and accessories.

About Brand Robert Graham®

Robert Graham represents the American Eclectic lifestyle brand-where craftsmanship, luxury, and style intertwine. The products offered under the brand include men's sportswear, premium denim, footwear, outerwear, loungewear, accessories, and women's sportswear. The brand is known for its eye-catching mixed fabrics, one-of-a-kind trims and stunning embroideries. The Robert Graham lifestyle products are sold across leading department stores like Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, over 500 luxury specialty stores in North America and at signature Robert Graham stores.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Differential Brands Group's stock fell 3.45%, ending the trading session at $1.40.

Volume traded for the day: 16.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 34.62%; previous three-month period - up 40.00%; and year-to-date - up 47.37%

After yesterday's close, Differential Brands Group's market cap was at $18.24 million.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors