Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis CEO Presents at TEDx Event in India

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) today announced that Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO, presented a talk at the TEDx Chandigarh event in Chandigarh, India. Mr. McAfee's presentation was titled "Innovating to Below Zero Carbon Emissions to Reverse Climate Change".

Video of the TEDx talk can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EX-okYScFzc. TEDx events are independently organized events using the TED conference format.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

