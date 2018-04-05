Dividends of 0.51 euros per preference share and 0.50 euros per ordinary share

Guido Oelkers elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative

Supervisory Board and Executive Board granted discharge by a large majority

At today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG in Göttingen, Germany, shareholders approved the board's proposals by a large majority. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting thus passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.51 euros per preference share and 0.50 euros per ordinary share (2016: 0.46 euros and 0.45 euros, resp.). The total amount disbursed will rise by 11.0% year over year from 31.1 million euros to 34.5 million euros. At 24.0%, the payout ratio is slightly above the previous year's level (2016: 23.5%).

In addition, shareholders elected Dr. Guido Oelkers as a shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board. Guido Oelkers has already been a member of this board since November 2017. He was appointed by court order after Supervisory Board member Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had passed away. Guido Oelkers, who was born in 1965 and earned a university degree in business administration and economics, has served in various functions in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors since 1987, among these at former Hoechst AG, as well as at Aventis and Nycomed. Since 2017, he has been the President and CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Furthermore, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting granted discharge to the Supervisory Board and to the Executive Board by a considerable majority. On the whole, more than 400 share owners representing over 58% of the voting share capital attended this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

A Profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2017. More than 7,500 people work at the Group's approximately 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

