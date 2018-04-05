Full Alliance Group, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Mexican Fintech and Custom Software Developer Kelevra Digital Solutions, S.A. de C.V.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI), a holding company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Agreement to acquire Kelevra Digital Solutions, S.A. de C.V. ("Kelevra"), a Mexico City-based custom software technology developer.

Kelevra's management team and experienced programmers/developers have conducted extensive operations within Mexico and have completed numerous custom software development projects for a diverse and growing client list which includes several multi-national corporations.

Full Alliance Group executives are very excited about the acquisition of these valuable assets, their growth potential, and their considerable synergies with other Full Alliance Group companies, particularly Kelevra's experience and success within the financial technologies (fintech) sector.

Under terms of the Agreement, Full Alliance Group may acquire up to 99% of Kelevra, including substantially all operations, technologies, and intellectual properties, in exchange for a combination of cash and stock. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, Kelevra will operate as a subsidiary of the Company. The proposed acquisition is subject to customary conditions such as satisfactory completion of due diligence and regulatory approvals expected to take 60 days or less.

Full Alliance Group anticipates making several further announcements regarding the Kelevra acquisition as the current due diligence process moves forward.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, and nutraceuticals. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

