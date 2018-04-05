Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, has entered into a supplier agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. ("FLIR") a world leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal imaging infrared cameras. The reseller agreement was entered into on April 4th, 2018. Within the agreement, Global UAV will integrate the FLIR Duo Pro R with the NOVAerial Procyon 800E to provide clients with a fully capable system for military, professional security, search and rescue and other thermal imaging missions. Global UAV will also re-sell FLIR products to new and existing clients.





FLIR Duo Pro R to be equipped on NOVAerial Procyon

"We are excited to announce this agreement with FLIR. It's a significant step to expanding our market reach, capabilities and UAV payload product lineup. As Global UAV continues to expand into new markets, we are also developing relationships with key sensor and payload manufacturers. FLIR is a world leader in thermal imaging and offers a suite of UAV-specific sensors that are widely used in a variety of global military, industrial, and security applications. The addition of FLIR payloads to our NOVAerial helicopters allows us to reach new customers in the ISR, and search and rescue markets at both the consumer and government levels." stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

About FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes technologies that enhance perception and awareness. They bring innovative sensing solutions into daily life through their thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locator systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and advanced threat detection systems. Their products improve the way people interact with the world around them, enhance public safety and well-being, increase energy efficiency, and enable healthy and entertained communities.

More information about FLIR and their products can be found on their website at www.flir.ca

AUVSI XPONENTIAL Conference in Denver, Colorado

Global UAV will be exhibiting within the Government of Alberta's pavilion at The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International AUVSI XPONENTIAL show in Denver, Colorado on May 1-3, 2018. AUVSI XPONENTIAL offers the opportunity for more than 8,500 industry leaders and forward-thinking users, from both the defense and commercial sectors, to learn the latest on policy, business use cases and technology applications in the UAV sector. The Government of Alberta, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Canada in Denver, is supporting companies including Global UAV, within the Alberta Pavilion at AUVSI XPONENTIAL. AUVSI is one of the world's largest non-profit organization exclusively devoted to advancing the global unmanned systems and robotics community.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

