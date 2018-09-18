Storebrand ASA's dividend will no longer be handled as a special dividend, but rather regular dividend, effective April 12, 2018 Please disregard previously announced Special Dividend of Storebrand ASA (STB, NO0003053605) effective April 12, 2018. The dividend amount of 2.50 NOK, effective April 12, 2018 will now be handled as a regular dividend in the Index.



