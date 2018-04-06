Active-Investors: Wired News - Eli Lilly's Phase-3 REACH-2 Study of CYRAMZA(R) Met its Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Stock Monitor: China Pharma Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

HCC and its Poor Prognosis

HCC, or liver cancer, is the sixth most common cancer worldwide and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death. Every year, around 780,000 new cases of liver cancer are diagnosed worldwide, of which, over 740,000 die of the disease. The incidence of HCC is expected to rise further due to under-diagnosis of chronic liver disease; increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease; and lack of access to viral hepatitis disease therapy, and the persistent risk of cancer even after viral hepatitis cure.

The prognosis for advanced HCC patients is very poor. Most of HCC patients have limited approved systemic treatments and therapy options as the tumor mostly grow to the extent that resection is not feasible. Nearly half of all advanced HCC patients have high alpha-fetoprotein (AFP-High), defined as an AFP of >=400 ng/mL. This group has the worse prognosis relative to the general HCC patient population. In fact, once patients who are AFP-High enter the second-line treatment setting, the expected survival is three to five months if untreated.

There have been some recent advances, but there still is a very high unmet need for treating HCC patients. Therefore, Eli Lilly is working towards finding suitable treatment options for HCC patients.

About REACH-2 Study

REACH-2 is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase-3 study of CYRAMZA® and best supportive care (BSC) compared to placebo and BSC in HCC patients who were intolerant to, or that had disease progression while on, or following treatment with, sorafenib and had high AFP. It must be noted that REACH-2 is the first positive Phase-3 HCC trial in a biomarker-selected patient population.

The trial was initiated in 2015 and enrolled 292 patients across 20 countries in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The primary endpoint of the REACH-2 trial is overall survival, while key secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate, quality of life, and safety.

CRYAMZA® Known to Provide Survival Benefit in Several Tumors

CYRAMZA® is an anti-angiogenic therapy. It is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) Receptor 2 antagonist that exclusively binds and blocks activation of VEGF Receptor 2 by blocking the binding of VEGF receptor ligands VEGF-A, VEGF-C, and VEGF-D. So far, CYRAMZA® has exhibited survival benefit in four aggressive, difficult-to-treat tumor types in Phase-3 studies, including as a single agent in both gastric cancer and HCC.

Phase-3 Results Consistent With Previous Trials

The positive top-line data from the REACH-2 study affirms the hypothesis set by the REACH trial results. The hypothesis was that is a pre-specified subgroup of advanced HCC patients who were AFP-High derived a survival benefit from treatment with CYRAMZA® following first-line treatment with sorafenib.

Moreover, CYRAMZA®'s safety profile reported in the REACH-2 study was in-line with that observed for single-agent CYRAMZA®. The only Grade >=3 adverse events noted at the rate of 5% or greater in the CYRAMZA® arm was hypertension and hyponatremia (low sodium). Eli Lilly intends to submit these efficacy and safety results for presentation at a future medical meeting.

The results from the REACH-2 trial also substantiated Eli Lilly's efforts and commitment towards providing treatment options for people living with HCC and gastrointestinal cancers. In addition to the Phase-3 REACH and REACH-2 trials, Eli Lilly is evaluating CYRAMZA® with an immuno-oncology agent in HCC in a Phase-1b study cohort and is also conducting several studies of CYRAMZA® in other gastrointestinal cancers, including gastric, colorectal, and biliary tract. The Company intends to initiate regulatory submissions in mid-2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Eli Lilly's stock slightly rose 0.03%, ending the trading session at $78.62.

Volume traded for the day: 2.17 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.85%

After yesterday's close, Eli Lilly's market cap was at $85.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 48.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers-Major industry.

