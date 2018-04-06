Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Global Investment Firm KKR Increases Stake in Cherwell Software with Additional $172 Million Investment

Stock Monitor: Medley Management Post Earnings Reporting

This is the second round of investment by KKR in Cherwell. KKR had invested $50 million initially in Cherwell in February 2017.

About Cherwell Software, LLC

Cherwell Software was founded in 2004 and is a leader in the IT Service Management (ITSM) space. The fast-growing privately-owned Company offers software that has helped thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations by automating services digitally. The best part of Cherwell's offerings is that the software is scalable, easy-to-configure, and can be customized easily as per the needs of the client's organization.

The Company is now planning to expand into the service management market. As per an estimate by MarketsandMarkets, industry organizations like ITSM, "Low code", and PPM, the service management market is expected to cross the $30 billion mark by the year 2020. Cherwell's platform is expected to gain more popularity as more and more organizations, irrespective of size, are looking at ways leverage and gain more insight, efficiency, and productivity from different digital services and various data sources.

Cherwell's platform plays a key role in providing uniform tools which help organizations to ensure that their businesses are as efficient as possible. Cherwell's software solutions help organizations to manage their IT operations as well as achieve overall digital transformation. Some of the world's leading companies, schools, hospitals, and government agencies use Cherwell's software solutions.

The rationale behind investment in Cherwell

In recent times Cherwell's business has expanded exponentially especially in the Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia/Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company has increased its customer-base and collaborations with leading industry partners significantly in these regions via its Technical Alliance Partnership program. Additionally, nearly 70% of Cherwell's enterprise customers have expanded their use of service management beyond IT. These companies have used Cherwell's platform for automating workflow in other business functions like HR, Project Management, Facilities, and Security. The Company has a growing and engaged customer-base with several active user groups worldwide. In FY17, these user groups have witnessed a dramatic increase of nearly 218% in terms of numbers and nearly 250% increase in terms of customer attendance.

Quotes from Management

Commenting on the investment from KKR, Vance Brown, Co-founder, and Chairman of the Board of Cherwell, said:

"Since founding this Company in 2004, we have committed to serving customers with intuitive technology that helps not only drive business but transform organizations. The demand for our platform has continued to expand globally and the leadership at KKR is aligned with the Company's vision for growth."

Vini Letteri, Managing Director, Private Equity & TMT (Technology, Media & Telecommunications) Growth of KKR's Private Equity platform, added:

"Cherwell is a leader in its industry known for its highly-adaptable, high-quality solutions, which enable customers to transform their service management capabilities. We are thrilled to further invest in the Company, which we believe has enormous potential for growth."

About KKR & Co. L.P.

Founded in 1976, New York-based KKR is a leading global investment firm. It manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic partners, hedge funds. The firm uses a patient and disciplined approach, employs the best-qualified people, pursuing the highest standards of excellence, and aligns its interests with those of the investment partners all with the aim of generating attractive investment returns. KKR employs an integrated approach and works closely with the investors in its funds to provide innovative financial solutions and investment vehicles best suited to their needs. The firm has a global presence with offices in key locations in 16 countries. It has $168 billion assets under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2017. KKR employs approximately 695,000 people globally.

About KKR's Next Generation Technology Fund

NGT is part of KKR's TMT private equity platform and is focussed on equity investment opportunities in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) space in North America, Europe, and Israel. The Fund will mainly invest in areas like Business to Business Software, Software-as-a-Service, Information Technology Automation, Infrastructure, Security, Scalable Internet, Digital Media, and the Internet of Things. KKR had closed the NGT in December 2016 with a $711 million fund.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, KKR's stock climbed 1.14%, ending the trading session at $20.33.

Volume traded for the day: 1.82 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.25%; and past twelve-month period - up 12.69%

After yesterday's close, KKR's market cap was at $16.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

