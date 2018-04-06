Aphria Stock ForecastOne of the most impressive companies when I first began reporting on the marijuana industry was Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH). The company was nimble enough to see huge gains without being so small as to be at risk of disappearing. And yet, 2018 has not been kind to APHQF stock, dropping it by almost 50% in the past three months. But does that mean that Aphria stock is beyond redemption?For now, I believe a cautious hand is best when dealing with APHQF stock. What we have is an Icarus problem. The company flew too close to the sun (massive gains in a short period of time) and is suffering the label of "overvalued" as a result..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...