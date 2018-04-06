Mining-focussed special purpose acquisition company Pembridge Resources announced the appointment of Paul Fenby as its chief financial officer with immediate effect on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said Fenby had more than 25 years of experience in natural resources, most recently as group CFO at Asia Resource Minerals - a UK-listed, Indonesia-focussed coal mining company, with responsibility for both the London and Jakarta listed entities. Since 2015, he had pursued an interim management career, ...

