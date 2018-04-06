First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on April 26, 2018

TORONTO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")will publish its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday April 26, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 27, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:April 27, 2018

Time:9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)

Webcast:http://www.first-quantum.com

Dial in:North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570

North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107

Replay:Available from noon (Eastern) on April 27, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on May 11, 2018

North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367

North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642

Passcode: 1286336

