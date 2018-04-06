First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on April 26, 2018

TORONTO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")will publish its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday April 26, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 27, 2018.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:April 27, 2018
Time:9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:http://www.first-quantum.com
Dial in:North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
Replay:Available from noon (Eastern) on April 27, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on May 11, 2018
North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642
Passcode: 1286336
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website athttp://www.first-quantum.com
North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934, Fax: +1(604)688-3818, Toll Free: +1(888)688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484 Fax: +44-140-327-3494 E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com